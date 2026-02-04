Margot Robbie feels 'fortunate' to work in 'Wuthering Heights' with Jacob Elordi

Margot Robbie believes 'Wuthering Heights' had all 'ingredients' good film requires

Margot Robbie is amazed by the response her upcoming film Wuthering Heights has been already receiving ahead of its release.

The 38-year-old Australian actress is promoting the new romantic comedy with co-star Jacob Elordi in full swing. The duo has been gauging a lot of attention and love from all across the world.

Margot is fortunate to be a part of such project as it feels that she was “set up for success” with this film.

In one of the promotional interviews, the Barbie actress added, "The chemistry between us as Cathy and Heathcliff … We were so set up for success, to be honest.”

The Academy nominated star stated that Wuthering Heights literally had all the perfect ingredients that is required to make a good film.

She told Extra, "Like, we had the most amazing screenplay and we had the most incredible designers designing these shots and these sets and these costumes.”

“You have Emerald there who's so attuned to what can make someone go and gasp and, you know, it's like we were just given all the ingredients to do something amazing, and all we really needed to do was bring our best as well”, said Margot.

Robbie, while praising Elordi, admitted that it was really comfortable working with the Satlburn actor.

Wuthering Heights is set to release in theatres on February 11.