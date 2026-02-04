Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic medals: Here's every detail you need to know

As the spring is about to blossom, the 2026 Winter Olympics is gearing up for the 25th gala at the two historical Italian cities, Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, coming Friday, February 6, 2026.

Social media is buzzing at a fever pitch with the Milano-Cortina 2026 hashtags, as the Olympics are about to host 2,900 of the world’s best athletes displaying magic on ice in Italy this mid-winter.

This is the first time that the Winter Olympics are being hosted by two cities, Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, setting a precedent for multi-city collaborations in future games.

We all know Milan is known as an iconic fashion powerhouse, but the must-have items this February are the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics and the medals.

Here’s everything to know about the 2026 Winter Olympics medals.

What goes into an Olympic medal?

The Olympic medals only contain a small proportion of pure gold; as per the International Olympic Committee (IOC) rules, gold medals are made of at least 92.5% silver and plated with 6 grams of gold.

For the 2026 Winter Olympics, the gold medals consist of 500 grams of 999 silver plated by 6 grams of 999.9 gold.

Silver medals have a pure composition, with this year’s being made of 500 grams of pure .999 silver.

And for the bronze medal, it consists of 420 grams of copper. There are so many ‘firsts’ at Milan Cortina 2026; it’s the first time that the medals are made out of recycled materials

What inspired Milan Cortina's Olympic medal design?

The 2026 Olympic medal is split in two halves on slopes, one with a tilted sandy texture and the other a mirrored surface.

The medals engraved the Olympic or Paralympic logo on one side, with the Games’ logos on the other.

According to its creators, the Milan Cortina design showcases the “union of two parts in constant motion” and is an affirmation of the dual city hosts, Milan and Cortina.

How many medals were produced for the 2026 Winter Olympics?

The Olympics will award 245 gold, 245 silver, and 245 bronze medals, and the Paralympic Winter Games will confer 137 gold, silver, and bronze medals in equal numbers.

It means bringing the total to 1,146 medals, although organizers typically make more medals than required to manage for ties.