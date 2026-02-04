 
Survivors from deadly sea collision off Chios are mostly Afghan nationals

Children among injured as migrant boat collision kills 15 off Greek coast

Geo News Digital Desk
February 04, 2026

Survivors from deadly sea collision off Chios are mostly Afghan nationals

At least 15 migrants have died after a speed boat carrying foreign nationals collided with a Greek coast guard patrol vessel.

Authorities confirmed that the mishap occurred on Tuesday, February 3, in the Chios Strait, near the village of Vrontados.

The major cause of the collision is that the speedboat was travelling without navigation lights. It was seen heading towards the island’s eastern shoreline.

The coast guard patrol vessel initially attempted to intercept the boat. It also issued light and sound signals to stop the vessel.

However, the driver failed to comply. Rather, he made dangerous manoeuvres and reversed course, leading to a collision with the patrol boat’s starboard side.

Due to a collision, the migrant boat sank, throwing all passengers into the sea.

Authorities immediately launched search and rescue operations, including the deployment of four coast guard vessels, a privately owned boat with civilian divers, and a rescue helicopter at Myrsinidi beach.

15 migrants died while 24 were rescued alive, many with serious injuries. According to Greek state broadcaster ERT, the injured include seven children, a pregnant woman, and two coast guard officers.

It is believed that the survivors are mostly Afghan nationals.

All rescued passengers were taken to Skylitseio Hospital in Chios, where one woman later died from her injuries.

Some others had surgery due to severe trauma, while many had to be treated for hypothermia, head injuries, and fractures. 

The hospital authorities also confirmed that two pregnant women had to undergo surgery because doctors could not find any heart function in the foetuses.

Bodies have been recovered from the sea, including 11 men and 3 women. The Central Port Authority of Chios has opened a formal investigation into the accident. 

