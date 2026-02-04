Media outlets report receiving ransom notes demanding millions in Bitcoin for Nany Guthrie

The search for missing Nancy Guthrie, the famous author and mother of NBC Today host Savannah Guthrie, continues in Tucson, Arizona.

The 84-year-old was reported missing over the weekend. Authorities believed that Guthrie had been abducted from her home.

This week, several media outlets, including TMZ and local Tucson stations KOLD and KGUN, reported receiving ransom notes. The unknown sender demanded millions in bitcoins in exchange for her safe return.

Investigators have not confirmed the authenticity of the ransom notes yet. However, Pimo County Sheriff Chris Nanos stressed that all leads, including these notes, are being thoroughly investigated.

The signs of abduction are clear at Guthrie’s residence as authorities found blood and signs of forced entry. Security officers have also collected DNA samples and investigated the full crime scene. However, test results have not yet led to any suspects.

The home has since been returned to the Guthrie family, and Savannah Guthrie, who had been preparing to host coverage of the Winter Olympics for NBC, has stepped away from her hosting duties to be with her family.

The police are still asking for tips, with the FBI also involved. NBC and Savannah Guthrie's colleagues have encouraged viewers to share information with the authorities and to have the family in their thoughts during this challenging time.