Instagram's viral conjoined twin influencers revealed to be AI-generated

'Itsvaleriaandcamila' has posted over 100 photos and videos on Instagram

Geo News Digital Desk
February 04, 2026

Instagram's viral conjoined twin influencers revealed to be AI-generated

Popular conjoined twin influencers, who have amassed nearly 300,000 followers on Instagram, have been revealed to be AI-generated.

An Instagram account named Itsvaleriaandcamila has gained a lot of traction since joining the social media platform nearly two months ago due to the influencers’ unusual appearance.

The AI-generated characters, who claim to be real, appear as two distinct heads and faces integrated into a single body. They often share details of their life, including outdoor trips, outfit checks and dating updates on the social media platform.

They have posted over 100 photos and videos since joining Instagram in December 2025.

Recently, during a question-and-answer (Q & A) session, Valeria and Camilla claimed to have their own stomachs, adding, “Sometimes we feel hungry and thirsty at different times and eat differently. It’s all teamwork.”

Replying to a question about their love life, they said, “We both date as one and both have to be physically and emotionally attracted to the same guy.”

The pair did not respond to questions suggesting they were AI-generated. One user wrote, “Is this AI?, another chimed in, “Do people think this is real?”

However, now a prominent AI Prompt Engineer Andrew Hulbert confirmed that the influencer twins were AI-generated, adding, “The user behind the account created a perfect story for perfect engagement.”

Hulbert said that the hyper-stylised and flawless appearance of the twins is a representation of what the media thinks the beauty is, which is “unrealistic”.

He also pointed out differences in the size of body parts across various photos and videos.

