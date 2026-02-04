Trump withdraws 700 ICE agents from Minnesota after protests

United States President Donald Trump’s administration decided to withdraw hundreds of federal agents from Minnesota following nationwide protests after two fatal shooting incidents.

At a new conference on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, Trump’s Border Czar Tom Homan announced that the government will withdraw 700 Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents from Minnesota.

He said that President Trump wanted to achieve a complete drawdown and end the surge, adding, “Immigration enforcement operations against undocumented migrants will continue every day throughout the country.”

Homan clarified that ICE operations would target not only criminals but also anyone in the U.S. illegally.

Despite announcing the withdrawal of federal agents, the administration plans to continue its crackdown against immigrants via local authorities.

Homan said, “This is smarter enforcement, not less enforcement.”

Trump deployed Homan to Minnesota following the removal of Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino after two U.S. citizens - Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti - were killed in separate encounters involving ICE agents

Following the shooting incidents, Minneapolis Mayor Frey and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz called for an end to ICE operations in the state.

On December 4, 2025, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced what it called the largest immigration crackdown in Minnesota, dubbed Operation Metro Surge.

Nearly 3,000 federal agents were deployed and around 3000 undocumented immigrants have been arrested so far.