De Montfort University stabbing: Man arrested after fatal incident: here's what we know

What is emerging from multiple media outlets are reports of a stabbing incident on Oxford Street, Leicestershire.

However, police in a post on X denounced rumors of a mass stabbing, saying, “Speculation is unhelpful, but we can confirm that this was not a mass stabbing.”

In the latest updates, the Leicester police have confirmed a man in his 20's was stabbed following an altercation with another man yesterday. That man left the scene before the police arrived.

According to the senior investigating officer on the Leicester stabbing, Lorna Granville said, “We are currently piecing together exactly what has occurred on the corner of Oxford Street and Bonners Lane between, what is reported as, two men involved in a confrontation," as reported by Sky News.

“One of the men is believed to have been stabbed and has then collapsed in the street. Despite the best efforts of medical staff he died in hospital,” Granville added.

At the time of writing, the latest development was a statement from the De Montfort University vice-chancellor, who issued a statement confirming the death of one of his students in the stabbing incident.

Katie Normington said, “We are devastated to confirm the tragic death of one of our students.”

"We are offering direct support to students, staff and the family of the victim.

Normington added that they are in close contact with “the Leicestershire Police as they investigate this major incident.”