New Apple Pay scam on the rise: Here's how to stay safe

Scam is requiring Apple Pay users to call provided number to resolve the supposed issue

Geo News Digital Desk
February 04, 2026

New Apple Pay scam on the rise: Here's how to stay safe

Beware! A new scam is targeting Apple Pay users, sending fraudulent messages posing as official communications from the service.

These messages often claim that a transaction has been blocked, an appointment has been scheduled, or suspicious activity has been detected on a user’s Apple ID. 

The intent is to create a sense of urgency, prompting victims to engage with a fake support app controlled by scammers.

These phishing emails are designed to look convincing, featuring Apple’s logos, formatting, and sender names. They typically impersonate Apple’s billing or fraud teams, including fabricated details such as case IDs and timestamps to lend an air of legitimacy.

Victims are urged to call a provided number or attend an appointment to resolve the supposed issue. Unfortunately, those who call are connected to scammers posing as Apple Support, who then attempt to extract sensitive information such as Apple IDs, verification codes, or payment details.

How to protect against Apple Pay scam

To protect yourself, it's crucial to remember that Apple does not arrange fraud appointments via email and does not require users to resolve billing issues through random contact numbers.

Look for signs of a fraudulent email, such as a sender address that does not originate from an official Apple domain. Moreover, inconsistencies like unusual IP addresses or awkward phrasing can indicate a scam.

If you receive such a message, verify your Apple Pay transactions and Apple ID purchase history directly through the official Apple app or website, rather than relying on any links or numbers provided in suspicious emails.

