Halle Berry slams Gavin Newsom for severe false claims

Halle Berry takes jab at Governor of California Gavin Newsom

Halle Berry has pulled no punches in her latest critique of California Governor Gavin Newsom, accusing him of making empty promises regarding their public disagreement over menopause healthcare.

The Oscar winner revealed to The Cut that despite Newsom previously claiming the two were "reconciling" their differences, she has actually never heard from him.

The tension stems from the Governor’s lack of support for the Menopause Care Equity Act, a bill Berry has been championing to help women navigate midlife health challenges.

Berry expressed her deep frustration over what she sees as a lack of follow-through, stating, “It’s disturbing when people say they’re going to do things and then they don’t.”

She went even further, suggesting that Newsom’s potential political aspirations might be at risk if he continues to ignore the needs of women.

“But he heard what I said. If he is going to run to be our next president, he can’t sleep on women. Wake up, Gavin,” she added.

The feud went public last December when Berry spoke at the New York Times DealBook Summit, arguing that Newsom’s decision to overlook menopause care effectively devalues half the population.

She famously noted that if men experienced similar symptoms like disrupted sleep and impaired brain function, “[we’d] be calling that a health crisis on par with Covid, and the whole world would shut down.”

Berry highlighted the economic impact of the issue, pointing out that one in six women are forced to leave the workforce because of menopausal symptoms, which ultimately affects every household and the wider economy.

The legislation in question would have required insurance companies to cover necessary treatments and mandated that doctors receive ongoing education on menopause.

While Newsom told TMZ that they were "reconciling this" after Berry’s comments went viral, Berry insists there has been no contact.

In response to her recent remarks, a spokesperson for Newsom called Berry’s comments “very unfortunate.”

The Governor’s office previously defended his veto by explaining that the bill, as originally written, would have accidentally increased healthcare costs for working families.

However, his team maintains that Newsom has now put forward a proposal to support menopause care through the state budget, which they claim aligns with his earlier promises to address the issue.

Berry remains firm in her stance, calling on both men and women to join the fight for better medical support.

She stressed that the struggle isn't just for women, urging leaders to stay curious and care about the topic, even when it feels "unfamiliar and uncomfortable."