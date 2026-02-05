Pixel 10a teased with colour options, chipset ahead of Feb 18 launch

Google seems geared up to take the lead of the middle-tier smartphone market with its upcoming Pixel series variant, as it has officially teased its Pixel 10a phone in a 15-second video teaser.

The Pixel 10a teaser depicted the fine-tuned design and pre-order date—when you can actually buy a Pixel 10— but unfortunately, to the dismay of those waiting, it didn't spill the beans on the handset's specs or pricing.

The teaser, offering a glimpse into what the Pixel 10a would look and feel like, was uploaded on YouTube by the Made by Google channel on February 4, promising “a phone with more in store, in store soon.” It also lifted the veil off Google's plan to put up the Pixel 10a for sale on February 18.

Pixel 10a design and build

The brief video highlighted the new flat camera system on the back of the Pixel 10a that ditches the mounted bump in previous models.

The surprising turn of events is that the teaser also gives a peek into a striking blue colour, with rumours suggesting additional hues, including a Berry shade.

Pixel 10a colour options

The good thing is that this blue shade thing was also hinted by a source who predicted a mid-February launch for Pixel 10, which has now been proved true. The tipster revealed four colours for Pixel 10a, including Obsidian, Berry, Fog, and Lavender.

Pixel 10a specs, chipset

Since the video doesn’t disclose anything about Pixel 10a's specifications or software features, there's nothing to fret as Google will let us know all about its new Pixel model on February 18. All we know at the moment is that the Pixel 10a would come up with the Google Tensor G4 processor.