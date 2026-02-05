Britney Spears sends heartbreaking message to family after suffering injury

Britney Spears calls out family's mistreatment as she longs for connection

Britney Spears longs for connection and family, but there is reportedly no possibility of her ever forgetting the mistreatment of her family.

The 44-year-old pop icon took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 4, and shared a vulnerable caption about feeling isolated, along with a stock picture of a baby holding on to their mother’s finger.

In the lengthy caption, the Circus hitmaker reflected on feeling “lucky to be alive” after coming out of her 13-year-long conservatorship.

“As people, all we really want is to feel connected to each other and never feel alone. For those of you in your family that have (sic) said to help you is to isolate you and make you feel unbelievably left out … they were wrong. We can forgive as people but u don’t ever forget,” Spears began.

The Toxic songstress went on to admit that she is now “scared” of her family after what they did to her, adding that she hadn’t danced in a month because of breaking her toe twice.

Spears concluded her post on a lighter note, sharing that she had made a “pretty damn good” cheesecake and her neighbour had joined in with milk.

The Womanizer singer has suffered a lot on the hands of her family as her father, Jamie Spears, controlled her finances and allegedly profited off of her assets.

Following the conservatorship Spears cut ties with all of her family and refused to reconcile with her father. However, her bond with her mom Lynn Spears is seemingly on the mend as they try to communicate every “few weeks.”