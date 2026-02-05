Paul Weiss chairman 'Brad Karp' resigns after name appears in Epstein files

Brad Karp, the chairman of one of America’s top corporate law firms, Paul Weiss, resigned on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, after his name appeared in the latest release of the Epstein files.

The United States (U.S.) Department of Justice (DOJ) released an additional 3 million investigation files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on Friday, January 30, 2026.

The documents “exposed” a series of embarrassing email exchanges between Karp and the disgraced financier.

Following the unwanted exposure and negative attention from the media, the longtime chairman resigned from his position after serving for 18 years. However, did not provide any explanation for his decision.

Paul Weiss announced Karp’s resignation and quoted him, saying, “Recent reporting has created a distraction and has placed a focus on me that is not in the best interests of the firm.”

According to The New York Times, the Paul Weiss corporate law firm, with over 1,200 lawyers, provides pro bono services to some of the biggest companies in the world, including, the National Football League, Amazon and Exxon Mobil.

Karp has been one of Wall Street’s well-connected and most-influential lawyers. He faced severe criticism from the legal community after reaching an agreement with President Donald Trump that restricted the firm from representing clients before the federal government.

Alongside Karp, several other influential figures have also been allegedly exposed in the newly released Epstein files.