Taylor Swift draws clear boundaries with Blake Lively as wedding nears

Blake Lively's invite to Taylor Swift wedding suspended in air amid drama

Taylor Swift is reportedly decided on whether or not to include Blake Lively in her wedding guestlist, as the Justin Baldoni legal drama has dragged her in.

The 36-year-old pop superstar is hesitating to invite her once-best friend in her wedding to Travis Kelce, as it likely to “trigger a media frenzy.”

The Eras Tour performer has repeatedly tried to distance herself from the It Ends With Us drama, and felt “violated” when her private chats with Lively were leaked.

Given that Swift’s friendship with the Gossip Girl alum, 38, is “is not what it once was” as an emotional gap has deeply affected their closeness, a source told Us Weekly that Lively’s attendance is not expected at the American Royal Wedding.

Updating on the current status of their friendship, the insider added, “They may have exchanged texts here and there since, but it’s been a long time since they’ve had a meaningful conversation.”

The 14-time-Grammy winner’s trust is reportedly hurt and she will take time to see how their bond evolves overtime.

As for Lively herself, a source confirmed that she has still not reached out to Swift about the engagement and “[wasn’t] going to,” as per the Daily Mail.

They reiterated, “There’s no ‘will she or won’t she’ about Blake being in the wedding because she just won’t [be].”

While Swift and Kelce are reportedly set to tie the knot this summer, Lively and Baldoni will be heading to trial on May 18.