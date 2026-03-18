Louis Tomlinson reveals his most and least favourite One Direction song

The former One Direction star says 'What Makes You Beautiful' was 'corny' and 'eggy'

Louis Tomlinson isn’t afraid to ruffle some feathers as he ranks One Direction songs.

Speaking to Scott Mills on BBC Radio 2 on March 17, the former 1D star revealed his most and least favourite song from the boyband. He first admitted, without hesitation, that performing the band’s most commercially successful song What Makes You Beautiful was “always, always, always” his least favourite moment on stage.

"Two reasons on that," Tomlinson, 32, began. “It’s definitely our most pop and most bubble gum pop moment.” Secondly, he explained, "Performing that always felt so eggy. At the time I was 18, and it wasn’t the coolest thing to be in a boy band, and then we got really big, so it was cool... But for the first couple of years it wasn’t really like that."

Cringing, the musician then referenced the song’s iconic chorus. "So, you know, singing, ‘Baby, you light up my world like nobody else,’ honestly, it wouldn’t be out of place in a Disney film, so it did just feel a little corny."

Despite his current feelings about it, the 2011 single became a global smash, topping charts in the U.K. and breaking into the top five in the U.S.

Still, Tomlinson has a clear favourite. He pointed to Story Of My Life as a turning point for the band following its release in 2013 as the second single off One Direction’s third album Midnight Memories.

"My favourite One Direction song as it is on record is probably Story Of My Life. I think that was a real moment," he said. "That’s not the kind of record you expect from a band like One Direction… and I think that was a song that really helped us kind of break out of that."