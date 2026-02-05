UK launches National Cancer Plan offering tailored support for every patient

The United Kingdom (U.K.) government has officially announced a National Cancer Plan providing each patient with tailored support, according to their needs, covering treatment, mental health and employment support.

According to the new policy published on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, the government plans to link patients to cancer charity support through the National Health Service (NHS) App as soon as they are diagnosed.

The government states that it plans to cover not just diagnosis and treatment, but the full impact of the disease on a patient’s life, including anxiety and fatigue after the treatment. It will also help the patients access physiotherapy and counselling after completing the treatment, to help them rebuild their lives.

U.K. Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Wes Streeting, who himself is a cancer survivor, said, “The plan aims to provide support and ensure no patient is left to face cancer alone,” adding, “It’s the biggest shift in how we support cancer patients in a generation.”

The government plans to transform the NHS App, so patients can use it to book screening appointments, view their patient record, check their Personalised Cancer Plan and provide feedback on the care they received.

In a post on X, the U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer hailed the plan, saying, “Our National Cancer Plan is the most ambitious in a generation. It means earlier diagnosis, slashing waiting lists and investing in cutting-edge technology to build an NHS fit for the future.”

He added that it was deeply personal as he lost his brother to cancer.

PM Starmer added, “I lost my brother to cancer. I was with him when he was told of his diagnosis - a moment I will never forget. Throughout, the NHS respected and cared for him. When he passed away, it hit me like a bus - even though I knew it was coming. I'm determined that every person diagnosed with cancer gets the best possible chance of beating it.”