Guy Fieri’s bold Super Bowl makeover began as a dare

Guy Fieri has never been one to shy away from bold choices, but his latest move for Bosch’s 2026 Super Bowl commercial may be his most daring yet.

The Food Network star who is famous for his frosted spikes and signature goatee shocked fans by unveiling a radically different look.

He appeared clean-shaven with slicked hair and wearing a buttoned-up gingham shirt.

Fieri told Entertainment Weekly the makeover began “as an in-office dare” from Bosch’s creative team.

“Would Guy Fieri really do this?” they asked.

He teased the transformation on Instagram in late January leaving fans as well as his son Hunter bewildered.

“Dad… when did you start selling insurance?” Hunter joked in the comments.

The full ad, shot in Vancouver, introduces Fieri’s alter ego “Justaguy,” a toned-down version of himself who transforms back into the flamboyant Guy whenever he interacts with Bosch appliances.

“I feel like more than Justaguy. I feel like Guy,” he declares as guitars shred and eagles screech in the background.

Fieri admitted he wondered how far he could push the concept, but Bosch “leaned in hard.”

The commercial will air in full during the Super Bowl on February 8.