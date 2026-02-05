 
Geo News

Apple introduces ‘flexible finance account' after ending iPhone upgrade program

Apple promises ‘more flexible’ way to upgrade iPhones

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 05, 2026

Apple introduces ‘flexible finance account’ after ending iPhone upgrade program
Apple introduces ‘flexible finance account’ after ending iPhone upgrade program

Apple has announced a new financing scheme named “Flexible Finance Account” in the United Kingdom, replacing the popular iPhone Upgrade Program.

The move marks a major shift for customers accustomed to the old program, which enabled users to pay a monthly fee and upgrade to the latest iPhone on an annual basis after making 12 payments.

Another major news for iPhone users is the new program include AppleCare+ at 0%.

Apple’s U.K. website confirmed the end of the iPhone Upgrade Programme, stating, “We think you’ll love what’s next.”

The new Flexible Finance Account is referred to as a line of credit that provides “even more options” and flexibility for future Apple Store purchases.

Although some of the major offers are still interest-free, such as all the current iPhone 17 models and all the iPhone 16 models over certain terms like 20 or 24 months, the new system now applies interest rates for financing over longer terms for other products.

For instance, financing an iPad or Apple Vision Pro over 36 months will now incur a 14.9% APR.

Although the upgrade plan changes in the U.K., it will remain the same in the U.S. and other markets.

Customers in the U.K. who are already using the service are encouraged to continue with their current payments until they qualify for an upgrade, at which point they will be moved to the new system. 

Apple points out that the new account system enables one-time approval for future purchases.

Northern lights forecast: Solar storm could bring Aurora to 11 US states Thursday
Northern lights forecast: Solar storm could bring Aurora to 11 US states Thursday
Bitcoin falls below $70,000, hits lowest level since Trump took office
Bitcoin falls below $70,000, hits lowest level since Trump took office
AMD confirms costly next-gen Xbox's launch: What gamers should know about
AMD confirms costly next-gen Xbox's launch: What gamers should know about
Anthropic confirms to keep Claude ad-free, mocking ChatGPT ads
Anthropic confirms to keep Claude ad-free, mocking ChatGPT ads
Super Bowl LX: Svedka Vodka's AI-generated ad reflects advertising's future
Super Bowl LX: Svedka Vodka's AI-generated ad reflects advertising's future
Watch: Greenland sled dog steals $700 AP camera, records own chew-toy adventure video
Watch: Greenland sled dog steals $700 AP camera, records own chew-toy adventure
Now you can buy refurbished iPhone 16 models from online Apple Store
Now you can buy refurbished iPhone 16 models from online Apple Store
After foldable iPhone, iPhone Flip could be new hot thing in smartphone market
After foldable iPhone, iPhone Flip could be new hot thing in smartphone market