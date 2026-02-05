2021 migrant boat disaster in English Channel was preventable, official inquiry rules

According to an independent public inquiry, the deaths of at least 30 migrants in the English Channel in November 2021 were preventable.

The report cites a major “systematic failure” on the part of the government.

Sir Cranston, author of a 454-page report, found a combination of human traffickers, French naval inaction, and UK Coastguard failures caused the deadliest small-boast incident on record.

The incident occurred on November 24, 2021.

In addition to the UK Coastguard fiasco, the inquiry also put blame on the French navy vessel Flamant, which was closest to the distress calls but failed to respond.

It is also attributed to the chronic staff shortages and defective decision-making within the UK’s Dover Coastguard centre.

Another belief that the immigrants were overstating their cries for help had created a general misunderstanding of the gravity of the situation.

The search was terminated early when morning arrived, but there was evidence that the victims had been alive for hours. Expert testimony stated that it was possible that victims had been alive until early afternoon.

The report quoted, “Some of the deaths were avoidable,” calling an end to small boat crossings.

The victims included a seven-year-old child and people coming from Iraq, Somalia, Ethiopia, Afghanistan, and Egypt.