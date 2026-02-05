 
Geo News

ChatGPT vs Claude: Super Bowl ad sparks war of words between AI giants

Anthropic’s $10M super bowl ad takes direct aim at OpenAI’s advertisement plan

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 05, 2026

ChatGPT vs Claude: Super Bowl ad sparks war of words between AI giants
ChatGPT vs Claude: Super Bowl ad sparks war of words between AI giants 

The CEO of leading AI companies has erupted in a war of words sparked by a Super Bowl commercial. 

OpenAI’s Sam Altman posted a lengthy social media attack on rival Anthropic, criticising Super Bowl ads.

The ChatGPT’s owner mocked the idea of intrusive advertisement appearing in AI chatbots, ending with the tagline: “Ads are coming to AI. But not to Claude.”

Altman started by writing: “the good part of the Anthropic ads: they are funny, and I laughed.”

However, he called Anthropic “dishonest” stating: “I guess it’s on brand for Anthropic doublespeak to use a deceptive ad to critique theoretical deceptive ads that aren’t real, but a Super Bowl ad is not where I would expect it.”

He defended OpenAI’s strategy to introduce advertisements in free versions of ChatGPT as a way to “bring AI to billions of people who can’t pay for subscriptions.”

He draws a comparison of ChatGPT with Anthropic, stating it is “an expensive product for rich people.”

He also added: “Anthropic wants to control what people do with AI—they block companies they don't like from using their coding product (including us), they want to write the rules themselves for what people can and can't use AI for, and now they also want to tell other companies what their business models can be.”

Northern lights forecast: Solar storm could bring Aurora to 11 US states Thursday
Northern lights forecast: Solar storm could bring Aurora to 11 US states Thursday
Bitcoin falls below $70,000, hits lowest level since Trump took office
Bitcoin falls below $70,000, hits lowest level since Trump took office
AMD confirms costly next-gen Xbox's launch: What gamers should know about
AMD confirms costly next-gen Xbox's launch: What gamers should know about
Anthropic confirms to keep Claude ad-free, mocking ChatGPT ads
Anthropic confirms to keep Claude ad-free, mocking ChatGPT ads
Super Bowl LX: Svedka Vodka's AI-generated ad reflects advertising's future
Super Bowl LX: Svedka Vodka's AI-generated ad reflects advertising's future
Watch: Greenland sled dog steals $700 AP camera, records own chew-toy adventure video
Watch: Greenland sled dog steals $700 AP camera, records own chew-toy adventure
Now you can buy refurbished iPhone 16 models from online Apple Store
Now you can buy refurbished iPhone 16 models from online Apple Store
After foldable iPhone, iPhone Flip could be new hot thing in smartphone market
After foldable iPhone, iPhone Flip could be new hot thing in smartphone market