ChatGPT vs Claude: Super Bowl ad sparks war of words between AI giants

The CEO of leading AI companies has erupted in a war of words sparked by a Super Bowl commercial.

OpenAI’s Sam Altman posted a lengthy social media attack on rival Anthropic, criticising Super Bowl ads.

The ChatGPT’s owner mocked the idea of intrusive advertisement appearing in AI chatbots, ending with the tagline: “Ads are coming to AI. But not to Claude.”

Altman started by writing: “the good part of the Anthropic ads: they are funny, and I laughed.”

However, he called Anthropic “dishonest” stating: “I guess it’s on brand for Anthropic doublespeak to use a deceptive ad to critique theoretical deceptive ads that aren’t real, but a Super Bowl ad is not where I would expect it.”

He defended OpenAI’s strategy to introduce advertisements in free versions of ChatGPT as a way to “bring AI to billions of people who can’t pay for subscriptions.”

He draws a comparison of ChatGPT with Anthropic, stating it is “an expensive product for rich people.”

He also added: “Anthropic wants to control what people do with AI—they block companies they don't like from using their coding product (including us), they want to write the rules themselves for what people can and can't use AI for, and now they also want to tell other companies what their business models can be.”