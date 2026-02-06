Anthropic declares dawn of ‘vibe working’ era with Claude Opus 4.6

Anthropic has launched its latest and most powerful AI model, Claude Opus 4.6.

The model shifts from a simple chatbot to a sophisticated partner that is capable of deep professional analysis.

Experts called the shift the dawn of “vibe working.”

The new version of Claude Opus 4.6 does coding better than its predecessor.

It does its planning better, does agentic coding for longer, and is more reliable in larger codebases.

It also does code review and debugging better. And for the first time in the Opus series of language models, Anthropic is offering Opus 4.6 with a 1M token context window in beta.

Unveiled on Thursday, February 6, the software model marks a major step forward in enabling powerful, longer-term tasks, especially in financial analysis and enterprise workflow scenarios.

Unlike traditional release updates, Opus 4.6 has been designed to function as a natural collaborator, understanding the context and intent of an enterprise to deliver better quality professional outputs.

The model is ranked as top-ranked on the Finance Agent benchmark, which analyzes performance on financial analyst duties.

With its new capabilities, it outshines in parsing dense regulatory filings, conducting market research, and generating synthesis reports with better accuracy and citation.

It directly aims at addressing the “hallucination” problem that has plagued enterprise adoption.