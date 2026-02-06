Zayn Malik releases official music video for 'Die For Me'

Zayn Malik has officially dropped the music video for his much-anticipated new single, Die For Me.

Just hours before the release, the former One Direction star took to Instagram to tease fans with a short clip from the fiery visual.

“Die For Me Official Music Video [tornado emoji] Midnight ET,” he captioned the snippet, sending fans into a frenzy ahead of the premiere.

The video leans into dark, intense imagery as the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker appears dressed in a black outfit, singing the chorus of the song.

As he delivered the raw emotions, burning cars blaze behind him. Furthermore, there were some clips of a violent windstorm shattering glass around the X Factor alum as he continues to sing.

Released on Friday, February 6, Die For Me serves as the first single from Zayn’s upcoming fifth studio album, KONNAKOL, which is set to arrive on April 17.

The music video premiered on YouTube and is available on Zayn’s official channel under exclusive license to Mercury Records.

For the unversed, the newly released song was previously teased during the Stardust singer’s debut solo Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in January.

Interestingly, for One Direction fans and members of the Zquad, the single is just the beginning, as Zayn is set to release his fifth album in April and will hit the road for his debut solo headline arena tour.