iPhone 18 Pro Max could feature massive battery that no iPhone ever did, says leak

In the midst of ever-intensifying hype around the next iPhone 18 lineup, a recent leak is stepping into the spotlight by suggesting that the iPhone 18 Pro Max would pack a battery above the 5,000mAh capacity.

This report was first brought to light by Gizmochina, exciting those unable to wait for a significant improvement in battery capacity.

Citing Digital Chat Station, a credible source in mobile tech leaks, the report noted that the iPhone 18 Pro Max could debut with a battery exceeding 5,000mAh, with international models potentially reaching over 5,200mAh.

The Pro Max variant of the upcoming iPhone 18 lineup is also expected to feature the advanced 2nm A20 Pro chip.

Although the leaker did not specify the exact fabrication process, a recent report has hinted that Apple might go with the standard N2 node instead of TSMC's more costly N2P process.

The combination of a more efficient A20 Pro chip is believed to offer a visibly notable improvement in performance, although the battery capacity may not prove a huge upgrade over previous Pro Max models.

Another post circulating online suggested that Apple is developing innovative battery technology for future iPhones, and this new silicon-anode chemistry could ensure higher density without making devices more bulky, making the 5,000mAh+ capacity feasible for the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Until the iPhone 18 Pro Max will be officially released, these claims are to remain tentative, but the tipster's solid track record gives weight to the possibility that Apple might be working to enhance battery capacity significantly.