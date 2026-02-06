Controversial study claims transgender athletes have no physical advantage over women

A controversial study by the researchers from the University of Sao Paolo in Brazil has claimed that transgender athletes have no physical advantage over women.

The researchers analysed the body composition, strength and fitness of transgender people undergoing hormonal treatment in comparison to cisgender individuals and concluded that their fitness is comparable to that of cisgender women.

The team stated that although transgender women may retain more muscle mass following hormone therapy, their findings suggest that the blanket ban on trans women participating in women's sports is not justified.

However, the study has received severe criticism due to several problems with it.

A professor of sport and exercise genomics at Manchester Metropolitan University, Alun Williams, pointed out several limitations in the research.

He said that hormone therapy does not change the skeletal dimensions of the body, meaning that some advantages typically associated with male physiology may remain in transgender women.

Williams said the new study did not overturn the evidence for inherent athletic advantage in transgender women.

The controversial study comes amid decisions by sports governing bodies in several countries to restrict transgender participation in women’s competitions.

The United Kingdom (UK) Supreme Court has ruled that the legal definition of woman is based on biological sex, prompting some authorities to introduce restrictions on trans women’s participation in women’s sport.