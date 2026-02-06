 
Geo News

Controversial study claims transgender athletes have no physical advantage over women

The study has received significant criticism due to several problems with it

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 06, 2026

Controversial study claims transgender athletes have no physical advantage over women
Controversial study claims transgender athletes have no physical advantage over women

A controversial study by the researchers from the University of Sao Paolo in Brazil has claimed that transgender athletes have no physical advantage over women.

The researchers analysed the body composition, strength and fitness of transgender people undergoing hormonal treatment in comparison to cisgender individuals and concluded that their fitness is comparable to that of cisgender women.

The team stated that although transgender women may retain more muscle mass following hormone therapy, their findings suggest that the blanket ban on trans women participating in women's sports is not justified.

However, the study has received severe criticism due to several problems with it.

A professor of sport and exercise genomics at Manchester Metropolitan University, Alun Williams, pointed out several limitations in the research. 

He said that hormone therapy does not change the skeletal dimensions of the body, meaning that some advantages typically associated with male physiology may remain in transgender women.

Williams said the new study did not overturn the evidence for inherent athletic advantage in transgender women.

The controversial study comes amid decisions by sports governing bodies in several countries to restrict transgender participation in women’s competitions.

The United Kingdom (UK) Supreme Court has ruled that the legal definition of woman is based on biological sex, prompting some authorities to introduce restrictions on trans women’s participation in women’s sport. 

iPhone 18 Pro Max could feature massive battery that no iPhone ever did, says leak
iPhone 18 Pro Max could feature massive battery that no iPhone ever did, says leak
Legendary Nokia N8 phone coming back to life in 2026, thanks to THIS firmware project
Legendary Nokia N8 phone coming back to life in 2026, thanks to THIS firmware project
Who is Matthew Stafford, veteran QB who won NFL MVP edges Drake Maye in historic vote video
Who is Matthew Stafford, veteran QB who won NFL MVP edges Drake Maye in historic vote
Colossal Biosciences plans frozen biovault to store samples from 10,000 species
Colossal Biosciences plans frozen biovault to store samples from 10,000 species
Deadly car crash at Westwood grocery leaves 3 dead, 6 injured: Here's what we know video
Deadly car crash at Westwood grocery leaves 3 dead, 6 injured: Here's what we know
Assassin's Creed League multiplayer cancelled: Discover what Ubisoft is now working on
Assassin's Creed League multiplayer cancelled: Discover what Ubisoft is now working on
Trump REJECTS Putin's proposal, calls for fresh nuclear framework instead of New START
Trump REJECTS Putin's proposal, calls for fresh nuclear framework instead of New START
Bitcoin (BTC) rises 3% to above $65,000 after touching 16-month low
Bitcoin (BTC) rises 3% to above $65,000 after touching 16-month low