Amazon Prime reveals free PC games for February 2026, alongside Amazon Luna titles

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and Dread Templar are available now on Amazon Prime as free Feb 2026 games

February 06, 2026

Amazon has announced its free PC games for Amazon Prime subscribers for February 2026, alongside an exciting assortment of new titles for Amazon Luna.

Amazon Prime members can access these 10 complimentary PC games starting from Feb 5 2026, not to mention a fresh lineup of cloud-streaming games.

Amazon Prime free games for February 2026 and their schedule

The rollout has already begun, as Amazon is actively distributing new titles throughout the month, ensuring a fresh gaming experience each week.

Feb 2026 games available now on Amazon Prime

  • Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
  • Dread Templar

Titles coming soon on Amazon Prime

  • February 12: Hexguardian will be released.
  • February 26: Total War: Attila will launch

New Amazon Luna games for Feb 2026

Since October 2025, Prime Gaming has been offering access to Amazon Luna’s Standard Tier. For February, 13 new games listed below have been added to the streaming service:

  1. Alan Wake 2
  2. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (plus “The Order of Giants” DLC)
  3. Disney Plates
  4. Disney Universe
  5. Endzone: A World Apart
  6. Just Shapes and Beats
  7. RiMS Racing
  8. Time on Frog Island
  9. Valfaris
  10. Worms Crazy Golf
  11. Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair

Prime subscribers can claim these games from the Amazon Games app, Epic Games Store, GOG, and Legacy Games. After claiming, the titles remain in the library permanently, even if users later choose to pause their subscription.

It should be noted that for optimum performance of Amazon Luna at 1080p resolution, users need an internet connection with sustained download speeds of 10 Mbps or higher.

