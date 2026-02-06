 
Search for Savannah Guthrie's mother enters day 6, police believe she's 'out there'

Camron Guthrie, Savannah’s brother and Nancy’s son, posted an appeal on social media at exactly 5 p.m. deadline mentioned in the alleged 'ransom note

February 06, 2026

The search for the missing mother of NBC Today show host Savannah Guthrie’s mother has entered into its 6th day without any clue.

Arizona police say they believe Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of Savannah Guthrie, “is still out there,” though they are still unable to identify the suspect in her disappearance five days after she vanished from her home in Arizona.

On Thursday night, February 5, a second emotional plea came from Guthrie’s family.

Camron Guthrie, Savannah’s brother and Nancy’s son, posted an appeal on social media at the exact 5 p.m. deadline mentioned in the alleged 'ransom note."

He wrote, “Whoever is out there, holding our mother, we want to hear from you,” he said while facing the camera.

"We haven’t heard anything directly. We need you to reach out, and we need a way to communicate with you so we can move forward, but first we have to know that you have our mom,” the post continued.

As the search for Savannah’s missing mother enters into the 6th day, police authorities have no suspect in custody, nor have they identified any person of interest.

On the other hand, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said the investigators were working under the idea that the 84-year-old is still alive and were “going to continue thinking that way until we find her.”

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was abducted from her Tucson home in Arizona, following a drop-off by her other daughter around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

