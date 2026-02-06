Karoline Leavitt reveals which Halftime Show Trump prefers for Super Bowl LX

As America is preparing for the Super Bowl LX showdown between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots, the White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, revealed President Trump’s surprise watch for Super Sunday.

Grammy Award winner Bad Bunny is set to perform at the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, this Sunday, February 8.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed while talking to reporters at the White House press briefing which Super Bowl Halftime show President Donald Trump is tuning into.

She said, “I think the president would much prefer a Kid Rock performance over Bad Bunny. I must say that.”

Leavitt also said the president is not picking a team to win Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks. But she shared the president’s pick.

“The president has wisely chosen not to make a prediction on Sunday night’s game, but as a native girl from New Hampshire, go Patriots,” Leavitt added.

On the other hand, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell answered questions regarding Bad Bunny’s potentially making a political statement during the Super Bowl Halftime Show in a news conference on Monday, February 2.

“Listen, Bad Bunny is, and I think that was demonstrated last night, one of the great artists in the world, and that’s one of the reasons we chose him,” Goodell said.

“But the other reason is he understood the platform he was on, and this platform is used to unite people and to be able to bring people together with their creativity and with their talents and to be able to use this moment to do that. And I think artists in the past have done that.

“I think Bad Bunny understands that, and I think he’ll have a great performance.”

Super Bowl LX is being played at Levi’s Stadium on February 8, 2026, which has a seating capacity of 68,500 and is widely known for its environment-friendly and state-of-the-art technology among professional sporting venues in the world.