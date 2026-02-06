Bad Bunny promises Super Bowl Halftime 'huge party' for everyone

The anticipation for the Super Bowl Halftime Show is getting to fever-pitch heights as Bad Bunny is gearing up for the dazzling show on February 8, 2026.

Bad Bunny outlines the key details at the Super Bowl Halftime Show press conference on February 5.

The Puerto Rican musician appeared for an official interview before making waves at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Bad Bunny, while teasing his fans, said, “I really, as I said, want people to have fun. It’s going to be a huge party, it’s going to be what people can always expect from me, I don’t know if this is something.”

Addressing his fan's confusion about following Spanish lyrics, Bad Bunny continued, “It’s going to be fun. It’s going to be easy. People only have to worry about… I know that I told them that they had four months to learn Spanish. They don’t even have to learn Spanish. It’s better if they learn to dance. That’s the only thing they need to worry about and enjoy. And of course, choose your team at the game.”

He offered a sneak peek into what’s going on for the big day, saying he's getting ready for his performance by “eating smashburgers” and “[thinking] about the Super Bowl Halftime Show at 4 a.m.”

Feeling the heat of America’s favorite sport, he admitted, “Wake up, work out, [drink] my coffee, not think too much about it. Last night, I couldn’t sleep because I was thinking about it. But yeah, I want to think that it’s just 30 minutes doing something that I love, that I like, and it’s just like that.

Bad Bunny only has one message for his fans: enjoy the vibe at Super Bowl LX. He said, “I’m trying to enjoy it and I know that I’m going to have fun. All the crew, all the people. They’re going to have fun that day. That’s what I’m trying to focus on. Just enjoy the moment, enjoy what is happening, what I’m doing. Trying not to put pressure or something on it.”

For the unversed, Bad Bunny made an appearance at Super Bowl LIV in 2020, along with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

The Super Bowl Halftime Show will kick off between 7:30 and 9 p.m. ET on NBC from Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California, on February 8, 2026.