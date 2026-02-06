Kaley Cuoco shares her opinion on Ashley Tisdale ‘toxic mom’ group

Kaley Cuoco is dishing on the recent drama.

The actress, 40, commented on Ashley Tisdale French’s “toxic mom group” drama during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on February 5.

The mother-of-one, nodding her head and closing her eyes, reacted, “I mean, if you don’t like being part of a group, just leave, baby.”

“Right?” Host Andy Cohen added.

“I don’t think we have to talk about it,” Cuoco continued, to which Cohen, 57, interjected, “Like, write an essay about it.”

“You don’t have to do that,” Cuoco said with a smile. “Just leave … find a new group.”

“Find someone else,” added fellow guest, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne.

"Yeah,” agreed Cuoco.

The Flight Attendant star thoughts on mom groups come after a viral essay by Tisdale sparked debate.

In Breaking Up With My Toxic Mom Group,” French detailed her experience, prompting reactions from celebrities. Ashley Jones then shared a photo of Cuoco and other friends, including Lacey CHabert and Ali Fedotowska, seemingly showcasing a supportive mom group.

"Mom groups are having a real moment on the interweb this week," Jones wrote alongside a carousel of photos of the women with their little ones. "Shoutout to my village, without whom I could be very lost and lonely."

"Tag your supportive ride or die mom group! I miss them all this little, but so grateful we had each other during this stage — and every stage," she continued.

"#lifteachother #womensupportingwomen **not all are pictured, but all who are pictured are loved #momgroup."