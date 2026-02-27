Melania Trump to make history by presiding over UN Security Council meeting

United States (U.S.) First Lady Melania Trump is set to make history at the United Nations (U.N.) on Monday by presiding over a Security Council meeting, marking a historic first for the organisation.

Ms Trump will take the president’s chair at a meeting titled “Children, Technology, and Education in Conflict,” focused on education’s role in advancing tolerance and world peace, on March 2, 2026.

The U.S. is scheduled to take over the 15-member Council’s rotating presidency for the month of March.

A press release from the U.S. First Lady’s Office read, “Mrs. Trump’s leadership will mark the first time a sitting U.S. First Lady presides over the Security Council as members consider education, technology, peace, and security.”

The 55-year-old former model has previously shown interest in children’s welfare, particularly in conflict-ridden regions.

In August 2025, she wrote a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, pleading with him to ensure the protection of children affected by the Russia-Ukraine war.

She said, “Protection of innocent children would serve humanity itself.” Ironically, she has never said a word about the children in Gaza amid Israel’s genocidal war against Palestine.

U.N. experts have described the Israel’s war as a genocide.

Ms Trump has decided to play an active role at the U.N. amid the U.S. cutting its funding to the organisation.

President Trump’s administration has also withdrawn the U.S. from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).