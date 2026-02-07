Monica Lewinsky reveals lingering fear decades after Clinton scandal

Monica Samille Lewinsky, an American activist and former White House intern, has described her life after the public fallout from her affair with former President Bill Cllinton in a new intern.

The 52-year-old revealed that she still lives in fear even after 30 years of Clinton’s scandal.

Speaking with actress Jameela Jamil on her “Reclaiming” podcast, Lewinsky got emotional about the psychological trauma she went through after the global scandal that erupted in the late 1990s.

While she stated that she’s now fully confident with what she is today, she admitted having a constant anxiety. She’s continuously scared of her life shattering again after she carefully rebuilt it.

Lewinsky said, “It just may sound crazy, almost like an earthquake will happen again and everything I’ve built in the last 11 years... will be taken away again, and I’ll somehow find myself without purpose.

The former White House intern who served during 1995 and 1997, had an affair with then-President Clinton in the 1990s. She became a worldwide target of public shaming and ridicule.

The scandal caused Clinton’s impeachment by the House of Representatives in 1998.

Lewinsky and Jamil discussed the catastrophic consequences of mass public shaming with Jamil noting that such a “global pile-on” had made her feel suicidal in her own past.

She stated that she had no platform to defend herself or present her side of story during the height of the crisis.

Facing public ridicule over years, Lewinsky became a prominent anti-bullying advocate and a public speaker.

“Clinton escaped a lot more than I did,” she has said in the past, suggesting to the uneven aftermath they faced.