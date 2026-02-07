 
Geo News

Heavy snowfall leaves 45 dead, more than 500 injured across Japan

Japan is set to hold its general election on Sunday

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 07, 2026

Heavy snowfall has wreaked havoc across Japan as the relentless snowstorms resulted in 45 and more than 500 injuries.

According to Japan’s Fire and Disaster Management Agency (FDMA), the heavy snowfall since January 20, 2026, has caused severe damage. Most fatalities were reported in the northwestern region of Niigata Prefecture which recorded 17 deaths and more than 170 injuries.

Snow has covered roads halting transportation in Aomori City and Wakkanai, with many vehicles stranded due to heavy snow.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has forecast more heavy snow over the weekend in the western and northern coastal regions, urging local residents to remain vigilant and take precautions.

The agency has warned residents about possible traffic disruptions and avalanche risks in heavy-snow areas from northern to western Japan.

Japan has experienced extreme, record-breaking snowfall, particularly along the Sea of Japan coast, with some regions recording depths of over 4.5 meters (15 feet).

Some areas broke the 40-year record of 181 cm (71 inches) observed in 1986. The government has instructed local authorities to take all possible steps to prevent loss of life and accidents.

The disastrous snowfall comes as the country prepares for a general election on Sunday, February 8, 2026. 

