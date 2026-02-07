Teyana Taylor set to launch directorial debut in 2027

Teyana Taylor has been one of the ongoing awards season’s frontrunners and she is expected to further expand her professional credits in spring 2027, which has been scheduled for the release of her directorial debut.

The film, titled Get Lite, is set for a theatrical release next year, on April 9, with Euphoria actress Storm Reid leading and co-producing the project.

Kenya Barris, Anni Weisband, Robyn Simpson, and Bill Karesh are also listed as producers for the upcoming feature.

According to Deadline, the future release follows “a studious New York City teenager who has his world upended when he falls for a charismatic beatmaker (played by Reid) who recruits him to join her Litefeet dance crew, forcing him to choose between a safe academic path and his rekindled love of dance.”

The project’s release announcement comes amid Teyana Taylor’s jam-packed start to the new year — the multi hyphenate star is currently basking in the spotlight of a stellar awards season, as she raked in multiple major nods for her performance in Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another.

She is up for the several best supporting actress nominations at various upcoming awards ceremonies, including the Academy Awards. While the singer-songwriter has already bagged a Golden Globe Award for her work in the 2025 film.