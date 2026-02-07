Dua Lipa gets emotional on sister Rina’s new career milestone

Dua Lipa couldn’t be more proud of her sister Rina Lipa.

The Radical Optimism Tour performer got emotional as her younger sibling unlocked a new career milestone.

Rina’s debut short film Weight of Ribbons released earlier this week. She wrote the screenplay and stars in the lead role, marking her first project as a writer.

After attending the premiere screening, hosted at Everyman Cinema in London, Dua, 30, took to her Instagram Stories to celebrate the occasion and appreciate her sister.

“So proud of my sister @rinalipa,” she captioned a photo, featuring the heroine of the new film. “Screening her short film Weight Of Ribbons the other night [red heart emoji].”

"It's now online and you can watch it toooo,” the Levitating hitmaker gave a shoutout to her Rina's new project.

In the next slide Dua added a snapshot of Rina, 24, posing alongside the poster of her short film.

“Written & starring @rinalipa !!!!!I'm not crying!!! [row of single tear sad emoji],” the Albanian popstar captioned the image, showing Rina dazzling in a deep maroon dress.

After an intimate event for the filmmaking community, close friends, and family, celebrating Rina's writing and starring debut, the film was released online. Dua also attached a link to stream the short film in her social media updates.

About Weight of Ribbons short film:

Directed by Louis Melvyn, the film focuses on an intimate character study following a young girl who balances ballet with her daily life but eventually falls out of love with it.

It explores themes of identity, growing up, isolation, and the tension between childhood dreams and the present self

The project is deeply personal to Lipa, drawing from her real-life background in ballet, which she practiced intensely from age 11.