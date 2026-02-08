OpenAI's first AI device, earbuds, to transform daily interactions: Discover how

OpenAI is reportedly buckling up to venture into the hardware market with its first consumer device— rumoured to be AI-powered earbuds, as disclosed by a tipster on the Chinese social platform Weibo.

The leak went on to elaborate that the company is developing earbuds that will integrate OpenAI’s own artificial intelligence (AI) model in a step beyond its software and services.

Earlier reports also suggested that OpenAI has receded its bigger hardware plans, primarily due to rising component and manufacturing costs.

Now, instead of pursuing more experimental devices, the company appears to be focused on a simpler, practical product that can effectively showcase its AI capabilities.

Rumours circulated before this claimed that OpenAI was exploring various concepts, including small wearables like pendants or pens, bringing about OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s vision of creating a more “peaceful and calm” alternative to today’s smartphones.

The buzz around OpenAI's upcoming AI wearable intensified after the ChatGPT maker hired Jony Ive, Apple’s former design chief, leading to expectations for a new form factor. But, perhaps to the dismay of the company and AI enthusiasts, those plans are now nonexistent.

Instead of a completely new wearable category, OpenAI is building AI-powered earbuds—an established product type that provides a more accessible entry point into the hardware market.

While insights into OpenAI's purported AI earbuds are under wraps so far, rumour has it that the earbuds might be named “Dime” and could launch as early as the end of 2026.

But the device doesn't rule out the possibility that OpenAI may reconsider its previous hardware ambitions once high-bandwidth memory (HBM) shortages ease.

For the time being, nevertheless, AI-powered earbuds may be OpenAI’s first step in transforming how users interact with AI in everyday life.