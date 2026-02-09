 
'Despicable Me' franchise returns with 'Minions & Monsters' this time: Trailer

'Minions & Monsters' is set to release in theatres on July 1

February 09, 2026

'Minions & Monsters' is set to release in theatres on July 1

Minions are officially returning to the big screens as the first trailer of the third film has been released at Super Bowl LX.

On February 8, the tiny yellow creatures were seen creating a new chaos in the trailer of the movie titled, Minions & Monsters that debuted at the 2026 Super Bowl, but this time the mess is related to Hollywood.

The synopsis of the film reads, “This is the rambunctious, ridiculous and totally true story of how the Minions conquered Hollywood, became movie stars, lost everything, unleashed monsters onto the world.

“And then banded together to try and save the planet from the mayhem they had just created.”

The 2-minute-long, captivating snippet shows how the minions after taking over Hollywood sit together to unleash monsters.

Later, the situation gets out of their control and team up together with the Monsters to handle the chaos they created.

Universal pictures dropped the trailer with a caption that read, “Hollywood has a monster problem. Minions & Monsters is only in theatres on July 1.”

Pierre Coffin, French animator and the primary voice behind all the minions, has directed the third Minions movie.

He is also best-known for co-directing the first four installments in the Despicable Me franchise. 

