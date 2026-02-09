Inside Kristy Muir, Matt Harris’ Winter Olympics drama

Team GB skier Kristy Muir gets Winter Olympics attention despite missing out on a historic Olympic medal.

The 21-year-old competed in the women’s free ski slopestyle final on Monday, February 09, but couldn’t secure victory.

However, the reason why she managed to get all the limelight was her boyfriend. Fans discovered that her boyfriend is Matt Harris, a familiar face from the BBC reality hit “The Traitors.”

Muir, who represented Aberdeen, placed fourth in a heartbreaking finish at the Winter Olympics as she scored 76.05 on her final run, finishing just short of Canada’s Megan Oldham, who scored 76.46 on her run and came in at third position.

Due to the nature of awarding just the top three with medals, this was a difficult finish for the burgeoning star who had come into the games in good form, winning a gold at the Aspen X Games just two weeks previously.

While Muir was battling for podium glory, social media buzzed with surprise over Harris’s appearance in the crowd.

Harris was also involved in the first series of “The Traitors,” in which he gained a notable reputation because of his awkward crush on fellow contestant Alex Gray when it was revealed that she was in fact in a relationship.

Fans took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express their shock with posts ranging from “Not Kirsty Muir’s boyfriend being Matt from The Traitors.”

One user wrote, “Can’t believe Traitors Matt is at the Winter Olympics.”

Muir and Harris, a BMX rider and a qualified instructor, met in June 2024 when they were both judging the Red Bull Soapbox Race at London’s Alexandra Palace.

Their first date ended up in a round of go-karting. Interestingly, Muir admits she won the competition, forcing her boyfriend to get a snail tattoo despite his confession of snail phobia.

Although she couldn’t secure the medal, Muir will have another chance to claim victory later in the Games when she competes in the ski big air event.