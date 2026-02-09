 
China launches reusable spaceplane in fourth secretive mission

NASA has operated reusable spacecraft systems for more than four decades

February 09, 2026

China launched its reusable spacecraft for the fourth time on Friday without sharing any details about its purpose.

The spaceplane was launched using a Long March 2F rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center.

According to the state-run news agency Xinhua, “The experimental spacecraft will conduct technological verification for reusable spacecraft, providing technical support for the peaceful use of outer space.”

China has maintained strict secrecy around the missions of reusable spacecraft. It was first launched on September 4, 2020, followed by the second launch on August 5, 2022 and then for the third time on December 14, 2023.

Previous missions are believed to have deployed small satellites into orbit. It remains unclear if the fourth flight will be used for the same purpose.

The spacecraft was developed by the China Aerospace Science and Technology (CASC) with the funding from the National Natural Science Foundation of China.

NASA has operated reusable spacecraft systems for more than four decades.

The Space Shuttle was the world's first reusable spacecraft, and the first spacecraft in history that can carry large satellites both to and from orbit. It was first sent into orbit on April 12, 1981. 

