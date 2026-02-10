 
MLB sees major trade: Six player change teams in single deal

Key infielder Caleb Durbin headlines multi-player MLB swap

February 10, 2026

The Boston Red Sox and Milwaukee Brewers did a major six-player swap on Sunday, February 8.

The player exchanged headlined by infielder Caleb Durbin heading to Boston.

The Red Sox acquired:

  • Infielder Andruw Monasterio
  • Catcher/ Infielder Anthony Seigler and a
  • Competitive Balanced Round B draft pick.

While Milwaukee receives:

  • Kyle Harrison
  • Shane Drohan
  • Infielder David Hamilton

The trade also immediately addresses Boston's infield with 25-year-old Durbin set to take over as the team's regular third baseman.

Last season, Durbin finished third in NL Rookie of the Year voting and possesses above-average contact and defence abilities, as well as five years of control.

For the Brewers, the trade highlights a focus on pitching depth and future moves.

Acquiring Harrison, a former top prospect, gives Milwaukee another projectable arm for their known “pitch lab,” while Hamilton offers defensive versatility.

The deal creates a glaring void at third base for the Brewers, who could use another infield signing before the start of the summer campaign.

This complex deal makes some major roster shakeups on both teams as spring training draws nearer, with Boston making some major additions to its defensive pool and Milwaukee adding potentially championship-calibre talent at the helm of its rotation.

