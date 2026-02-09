How much will HBO Max cost in UK? Full price breakdown

Warner Bros. Discovery has officially announced that HBO Max will launch in the UK and Ireland on March 26.

The streaming service is becoming available after more than five years since its debut in the United States.

Earlier, HBO Max’s content was redistributed through Sky and NOW streaming platform.

At launch, HBO Max will offer a tiered subscription model. Users can get their basic subscription at £4.99 per month. Basic plans feature ads.

For an ad-free experience, a £14.99 premium tier is set. A standard ad-free option will be priced at £9.99 per month.

With its availability in the region, TNT Sports content will also shift to HBO Max on the launch day. For future access to sports content, services will be accessible to a separate add-on priced at £30.99 per month.

The platform will include content from HBO, Warner Bros. Television and Pictures, DC Studios, and Max Originals.

Launch titles include the Emmy-winning medical drama The Pitt, with most anticipated series like Euphoria, House of the Dragon, and Lanterns set to join soon after. High-profile films such as Superman, A Minecraft Movie, Sinners, and One Battle After Another are also to be part of the service.

Users who already have Sky and Now subscriptions are expected to get extra benefits from bundled access, gaining additional HBO Max content at no extra cost as part of their existing agreements.