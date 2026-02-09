 
Geo News

South Korea launches investigation into Bithumb after $40b bitcoin transfer

South Korean government said the issue cannot be taken lightly

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 09, 2026

South Korea launches investigation into Bithumb after $40b bitcoin transfer
South Korea launches investigation into Bithumb after $40b bitcoin transfer

South Korean authorities have launched an investigation into the cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb after it mistakenly sent $40 billion worth of bitcoins to its customers.

Bithumb said that it was supposed to pay 2,000 won to each customer as part of the promotional campaign; however, due to a human error 620,000 bitcoins were transferred instead.

Some customers immediately sold their bitcoins resulting in the sale of 1,788 bitcoins.

Now, the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) has formed a task force to investigate the matter. It mandated the task force to conduct on-site inspections and in case of legal violations, a formal investigation would be initiated.

The FSS Governor Lee Chan-Jin said, “It was nothing more than erroneously entered virtual data, yet it ended up being traded.”

The South Korean government has called for immediate action, saying the issue cannot be taken lightly.

Bithumb has said that it was able to recover 93% of the value of sold bitcoins and covered the remaining shortfall using its own assets.

The company announced new measures to tighten controls over transfers, adding, “We will supplement previously missing processes to ensure that approvals will now require at least two stages to prevent similar incidents.”

Chinese firm develops CATL 5C: Ultra-fast-charging EV battery that can last million miles
Chinese firm develops CATL 5C: Ultra-fast-charging EV battery that can last million miles
Who's viral 5-year-old boy in Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show? Inside scoop video
Who's viral 5-year-old boy in Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show? Inside scoop
Keir Starmer's chief of staff resigns over Mandelson scandal: How long can he survive?
Keir Starmer's chief of staff resigns over Mandelson scandal: How long can he survive?
Alibaba's Qwen not working, not issuing coupons: What's the reason behind?
Alibaba's Qwen not working, not issuing coupons: What's the reason behind?
Iran sentences Nobel laureate Nargis Mohammadi seven more years in prison
Iran sentences Nobel laureate Nargis Mohammadi seven more years in prison
Super Bowl Halftime gets wild with Bad Bunny hosting Wedding, Gaga, Martin & more video
Super Bowl Halftime gets wild with Bad Bunny hosting Wedding, Gaga, Martin & more
Apple to ditch traditional SMS, expand RCS support with iOS 26.4
Apple to ditch traditional SMS, expand RCS support with iOS 26.4
Robot launches at Cardi B during Super Bowl weekend: Here's what happened next
Robot launches at Cardi B during Super Bowl weekend: Here's what happened next