Top 5 must-see movie trailers revealed during Super Bowl LX

During Super Bowl 2026, studios spend millions for 30 seconds of attention, as millions glue themselves to TV sets

Geo News Digital Desk
February 09, 2026

For someone naive to the Super Bowl, it’s not just about touchdowns; it’s, in fact, more than that; it’s a complete package ahead of the blossoming spring.

The Super Bowl is also known as Hollywood’s ultimate advertising blitz.

It’s a super night where studios spend millions for 30 seconds of attention, as millions glue themselves to TV sets for Super Bowl 2026.

Super Bowl LX featured trailers for several new films on Sunday, February 8, 2026.

This year, a 30-second slot during the Super Bowl ad cost $8 million, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Let’s unpack the 5 top movie trailers revealed during Super Bowl LX.

1. The Mandalorian and Grogu

Screen legend Sam Elliott provided the voiceover for a Western-themed commercial for The Mandalorian and Grogu.

2. Hoppers

Disney dropped the first of the two films, Hoppers, which will hit the theaters in 2026.

It’s an American animated sci-fi film produced by Walt Disney Pictures and Pixar Animation Studios. At the time of writing, it is slated for March 6.

3. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

If you think Universal might have planned an April Fool’s joke, you’re mistaken. Once an ad airs in a 30-second Super Bowl ad slot, it is considered official.

As expected, Universal dropped a Super Bowl teaser for their new Super Mario Bros. adventure, which is expected to be released on April 1, 2026.

4. Scream 7

Ghostface and Neve Campbell were featured in the new Scream 7 commercial that premiered at Super Bowl LX.

5. Minions & Monsters

Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment's Minions 3 has been officially named with the release of its Super Bowl LX spot and full trailer.

