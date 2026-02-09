Mack Hollins goes viral with pregame Super Bowl outfit: Find out why

Patriots' receiver Mack Hollins made waves with his barefoot outfit entering through the tunnel at Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California, San Francisco.

Mack Hollins is famous for marching to the tune of his own drums and didn’t break character with his entry at Super Bowl LX on Sunday night, February 8, 2026.

Hollins's barefoot outfit entry at Levi's Stadium has generated significant buzz ahead of kickoff.

The Patriots wide receiver arrived barefoot in a red prison jumpsuit, handcuffed, while also holding what looks like the high school jersey of New England head coach Mike Vrabel.

In addition to the shackles, he also wore a mask covering the lower half of his face.

Mack Hollins goes viral with pregame Super Bowl LX outfit

Hollins has his own logic for these stints; once in a TV interview with NBC, the NFL star said that he believes “everyone should be barefoot.”

He added that he washes his feet “all the time,” for those worried about his hygiene.

“It’s so funny that people look at me like that because shoes are definitely dirtier than feet,” Hollins added.

He said in multiple interviews ahead of the Super Bowl that he does not eat vegetables, prefers to eat with his hands rather than utensils, and does not trust wireless headphones.

While counting health benefits of being a vegetarian, he revealed in a 2024 interview with a sports outlet, Spectrum Sports Net, “Going with no shoes, having wild hair, eating with my hands instead of utensils, that type of stuff, that’s not bothering anybody. That’s who I am.”

The wide receiver also revealed his mantra for a happy life: “That’s what makes me happy. Do the things that make you happy in life. Like I said, life’s too short to be worried about what other people think.”