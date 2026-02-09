Canada faces hard choices in rebuilding its armed forces

Canada is taking steps to rapidly strengthen its armed forces as geopolitical tensions rise and long-standing structural challenges escalate.

These issues are discussed thoroughly at a recent Expert Series discussion hosted by the Canadian Defence Academy (CDA) Institute. Higher officials, including General (Ret’d) Tom Lawson, Chair of the CDA Institute, and Vice Chair Wendy Gilmour, alongside the University of British Columbia (UBC) Professor and CDA Institute Fellow David Borys, participated in the discussion.

This discussion was sparked by a recent opinion article in Canada’s National Post written by Lawson and Gilmour, asserting Canadians can expect the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) to struggle to fill personnel gaps and maintain outdated equipment due to years of underinvestment.

Although recent federal announcements indicate that more money will soon be spent on defence, money alone won’t fix decades-long damage.

The most pressing concern for the military reformation remains recruitment and retention. The CAF continues to face difficulty hiring new individuals and retaining experienced personnel.

Speakers stated that in addition to increasing the military budget, it is important to improve the quality of life, modernise training, and restore confidence in leadership.

Another majorly discussed issue was procurement. Lawson and Gilmour stressed that, whereas the Canadian defence acquisition system has long been criticised for being slow and risk-averse with a problem of delayed delivery of critical requirements, at the heart of any reform process is the understanding that a quicker process could bring a boost to the Canadian defence and technology sectors, which are becoming ready to capitalise on emerging opportunities.

With this discussion, the rebuilding of Canada’s armed forces is also placed in a broader strategic context. As the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO)’s expectations rise, the panel argued that Canada must clarify its defence priorities and align spending with real operational requirements.