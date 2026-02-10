Team USA reaches first-ever curling mixed doubles final in Winter Olympics 2026

Team United States mixed doubles curling team advances to race for Gold after defeating defending champion Italy.

Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin of Team USA faced the Italian duo of Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner.

Team USA prevailed 9-8 in a tense semifinal that came down to the final stone.

Thiesse performed under tremendous pressure, delivering well in the eighth and final end. The team, using its power play and holding the final shot, ensured that Thiesse placed hers well to score two points, thus helping it beat the Italians, who had made a late comeback.

The win holds a historic significance for Americans as Thiesse and Dropkin are the first American mixed doubles team to reach an Olympic final since the discipline debuted in 2018.

For the gold race, Team USA will now face Sweden on Tuesday, February 10.The

Sweden team, the 2022 bronze medalists, advanced after a decisive 9-3 win over Great Britain. Earlier in the day, there will be a faceoff between Italy and Great Britain for the bronze medal.