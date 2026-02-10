Scientists forced to abandon drilling mission at ‘Doomsday Glacier' in Antarctica

Scientists involved in drilling at the “Doomsday Glacier” in Antarctica have abandoned the project after the heavy machinery became stuck in the ice.

A team of Scientists from the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) and South Korea (KOPRI) were attempting to create a tunnel to reach the least accessible part of Thwaites Glacier.

The researchers used high–pressure water heated to 80°C to drill a tunnel through the glacier’s underside. The shaft was 11.8 inches (30cm) in diameter and roughly 3,280 ft (1,000 m) deep.

After initial success with the borehole, researchers attempted to deploy the mooring system that was designed to remain beneath the ice and relay data via satellite.

However, the system got trapped in the shaft and the scientists were forced to abandon the entire project just after a week of experiments due to the dangerous weather forecast.

The Thwaites Glacier, also known as the Doomsday Glacier, is nearly the size of the United Kingdom and estimates suggest that this slow-moving river of ice, if it collapsed, could cause an irreversible 2.1 feet rise in global sea level.

BAS oceanographer and drilling engineer, Dr Keith Makinson, said working in Antarctica always comes with its risks, adding, “The extreme weather provides only a narrow window to make everything come together.”

This isn’t the first time that researchers have failed to complete their experiment at the Doomsday Glacier. A 2022 attempt also ended in failure, with the expedition crew unable to reach the drilling site.