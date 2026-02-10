Savannah Guthrie shares heartfelt new video plea as search enters day 9

As the search enters into its second week, the mystery surrounding the NBC Today show host Savannah Guthrie’s missing mother remains unsolved.

Savannah Guthrie posted another heartfelt plea video to her Instagram handle on Monday, February 9, as a final ransom deadline approaches.

The 55-year-old NBC journalist Savannah Guthrie recording the video from her home city of Tucson in Arizona, said, “She was taken and we don’t know where… We need your help.

“No matter where you are, even if you are from Tucson… We are at an hour of desperation.”

Savannah went on to thank the public, “Because we believe that somehow, some way, she is feeling these prayers, and that God is lifting her in this moment and in this darkest place.”

Savannah added she and her siblings, Annie and Camron, “believe our mom is still out there.”

Nancy Guthrie, 84, went missing from her $1 million home in the Catalina Hills neighborhood in the dead of night Sunday, February 1, 2026.

A joint search mission by the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department is underway, entering its ninth day with no clues found as to what actually happened to Nancy Guthrie.

On Monday, February 2, one day after Nancy was first reported missing to Pima County police, a local Tucson media outlet, KOLD, reported to have received a ‘ransom note’ in connection to Nancy Guthrie.

The next day, TMZ reported the similar note delivered to their office address.

The outlet reported the ‘ransom note’ demanded a payment of millions in cryptocurrency, with the second deadline set for Monday, February 9, 2026.

The latest plea by Savannah Guthrie came in the backdrop of this deadline, with no further update arriving on the case of missing 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie.