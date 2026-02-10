Zayn Malik makes 'Call Her Daddy' podcast comeback after 3 years

Zayn Malik sent his fans into a frenzy as he is gearing up to return to the podcast scenes.

On Monday, February 9, Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper sparked excitement with a cryptic post that immediately caught fans’ attention.

“GUESS WHO’S BACK [wide-open eyes emoji],” she captioned a video showing a mystery singer from behind.

Although the performer’s face was never fully revealed, fans were quick to identify Zayn, 33.

The clip flashed between shots of the former One Direction star waving to a fully packed Las Vegas residency crowd at Dolby Live at Park MGM and another moment showing him at the same spot with a different spotlight.

The other shot captured him continuing the hand gestures but to an empty venue while wearing a hoodie featuring legendary boxer Muhammad Ali.

The camera then panned from the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker to Cooper, who teased, “See you Wednesday,” confirming that the highly anticipated episode will drop later this week.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with excitement, with one writing, “OMGGG.”

“ZAYN IS BACKKKKKK [fire emoji],” another fan chimed in, while a third added, “So excited to hear this new interview as much as the last time, let’s goooo [teary eyes emoji].”

Zayn’s official fan account, InZayn, reacted with three whirlwind emojis, nodding to his upcoming album KONNAKOL and his new single Die For Me, whose music video has surpassed two million views on YouTube.

The Stairway To The Sky Tour performer’s upcoming appearance on Call Her Daddy marks his first time back on the podcast after nearly three years.

Zayn last appeared on the podcast on July 12, 2023, which marked his first in-depth interview in nearly six years, where he discussed his departure from One Direction, his life in Pennsylvania, and his career as a father.