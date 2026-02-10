‘Sesame Street’ new episodes bring Miley Cyrus along for the ride

Miley Cyrus is bringing her magic to Sesame Street.

Sesame Street is back with new episodes next month, and the classic children’s series is bringing Miley Cyrus along for the ride.

When the new season premieres March 9 — the 57th season overall and the second season streaming on Netflix — Cyrus is among guest stars joining Elmo and company.

“Hi, Miss Miley!” Elmo says to Cyrus in a new trailer that came out on Monday (Feb. 9). “Elmo’s so happy to see you!” In the teaser, Cyrus is seen surrounded by Muppets, including Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Rosita and Grover, and saying to the group, “Imagine what we can do with this!,” as she holds a sparkly high heel in the air with a big grin on her face.

Next thing we know, the whole gang appears to be in an animated submarine, exploring underwater and singing.

Sesame Street first premiered on public television in November 1969 and became a children’s TV institution over the next half-century. It came to PBS starting in 1970 and has aired there ever since, though it’s recently gone through a string of streaming partners, with HBO Max hosting the show from 2016 to 2025 and Netflix taking it over last year.



