Trump threatens to block Canada-US bridge opening: Here's why

February 10, 2026

United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump has threatened to block the opening of the new U.S.-Canada bridge connecting Ontario to Michigan until “Washington is fully compensated”.

According to BBC, Canadian government-owned Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority built the bridge which cost about $6.4 bn CAD, entirely funded by Canada.

The bridge is expected to open in the next few weeks after final inspections and testing, and it remains unclear how the U.S. president plans to block its opening.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “The Canadian Government expects me, as President of the United States, to PERMIT them to just take advantage of America.”

He criticised the former U.S. President Barack Obama for granting Canada a waiver to build the bridge without buying American products.

He added, “I will not allow this bridge to open until the United States is fully compensated for everything we give them, and also, importantly, Canada treats the U.S. with the fairness and respect we deserve.”

Trump announced that negotiations will begin immediately, without providing further details.

He also lashed out at Canada for making a trade deal with China, writing, “Prime Minister Mark Carney wants to make a deal with China - which will eat Canada alive.”

Since Canada fully funded the project, it remains unclear how President Trump wants it to compensate the U.S.

Canada has yet to respond to Trump's demands. 

