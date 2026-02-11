NASA Crew-12 mission delayed: Here's new launch date SpaceX announced

 
SpaceX will now launch Crew-12 at 5:15 am (ET) on Friday, February 13

February 11, 2026

SpaceX and NASA seem to have been compelled into postponing the launch of the Crew-12 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) due to adverse weather conditions affecting the ascent corridor.

Crew-12 launch postponed due to weather concerns

The launch of the Crew-12 mission was reportedly already rescheduled from Wednesday to Thursday, which will now take to the skies on Friday as weather concerns persist.

This mission marks the first astronaut launch since Crew-11 reached the ISS in August 202, with the liftoff set to be conducted from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

How to watch Crew-12 launch live

SpaceX will now launch Crew-12 at 5:15 am (ET) on Friday, February 13, and those interested can tune in to a livestream starting one hour before the launch on SpaceX’s website and X account.

The Falcon 9 rocket will carry NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway, European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Sophie Adenot, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev aboard a Crew Dragon capsule. This capsule has previously completed missions including Crew-4, Ax-2, Ax-3, and Crew-9.

The liftoff will be powered by a first-stage booster that has flown once for launching a batch of Starlink satellites.

The Falcon 9’s first stage is estimated to return to Landing Zone 40 (LZ-40) at Cape Canaveral around eight minutes after stage separation, giving SpaceX the feasibility to reuse boosters and reduce spaceflight costs.

When aboard the ISS, the crew will be conducting important research crucial for human exploration beyond low-Earth orbit and to benefit life on Earth.

